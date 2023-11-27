BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.47%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.17%)
FABL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HBL 103.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.07%)
HUBC 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
OGDC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.93%)
PAEL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.65%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.61%)
UNITY 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 6,039 Increased By 11.3 (0.19%)
BR30 20,970 Increased By 60.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 59,201 Increased By 115.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,635 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-27

‘Pak Olive National Gala’ concludes

APP Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: In a concerted effort to raise awareness about the quality standards in the Virgin Olive Oil industry, a Virgin Olive Oil Organoleptic Competition recently took centre stage, spotlighting excellence and fostering a culture of quality within the sector.

The competition served as a platform for producers to showcase their commitment to delivering superior virgin olive oil products. The conclusion of the competition marked a significant moment as awards were distributed to commend outstanding achievements, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The acknowledgement extended to the top 20 progressive olive farmers who demonstrated exemplary practices in olive cultivation, contributing to the overall improvement of the industry.

Additionally, three scientists were recognized for their exceptional field performance, emphasizing the very important role of research and innovation in advancing the virgin olive oil sector. Their contributions are instrumental in pushing the boundaries of knowledge and driving sustainable practices in olive farming.

A highlight of the awards ceremony was the recognition of excellence in packaging and bottling for quality virgin olive oil.

Producers who exhibited meticulous attention to detail in presenting their products received accolades, reinforcing the importance of transparency and high standards in the packaging process.

“The extraversion of virgin olive oil is not safe, but we are proud of our team as we possess the expertise to judge the quality of oil,” stated Dr. Muhammad Tariq, highlighting the public awareness aspect of the gala.

In conjunction with the awards ceremony, a World Olive Day Walk was organized, adding a symbolic and community-oriented dimension to the celebration. Participants engaged in a collective walk, emphasizing the global significance of olive cultivation and its positive impact on health, agriculture and the environment.

olive oil Pak Olive National Gala

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pak Olive National Gala’ concludes

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories