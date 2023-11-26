BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

Pakistan, China ink accord on sustainable uplift of rivers

APP Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have signed a cooperation agreement focusing on the Indus and Yangtze Rivers to explore the challenges and opportunities faced by river cultures, ecosystems and economies and engage in discussions on sustainable development of major rivers, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said on Saturday.

Both countries have learnt from the historic role that all these rivers and river systems have played for the civilization, human settlements and cultures, he said while talking to APP on the sidelines of the Yangtze Culture Forum held in Nanjing, China.

The forum brought together guests from all over the world to discuss and promote the shared values of humanity and establish a global network for dialogue and collaboration among major river cities.

Ambassador Hashmi acknowledged the theme of the forum that focused on the Yangtze River and its connections with humanity, cities and civilisations.

As the largest river in China, Yangtze has played a significant role in economic and cultural development of several big cities along it, he added. There are a number of ports along the Yangtze River and China has significantly preserved and used this river for not only the development of human life but also for food security and connectivity.

Pakistan, he informed, has also launched a big project called Living Indus Initiative that mainly deals with environmental protection and climate change.

The forum jointly hosted by UNESCO and other partners fostered exchange and mutual learning in river basin areas, eventually constructing a shared human destiny community.

Rivers play a vital role in nurturing cities and preserving their cultural heritage and shared memories. Nanjing, the only one of China’s four great ancient capitals located along the Yangtze River, has been continuously paying attention to the Yangtze River issue for many years.

The uniqueness and innovation of this forum lie in establishing a platform to showcase and share the diverse cultures of the entire Yangtze River basin, with a broader goal of fostering mutual learning and exchange among civilizations and cities of great rivers. The forum focused on the theme “Flowing Rivers, Converging Future”. It discussed issues that are common in river basins globally.

China rivers sustainable uplift

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, China ink accord on sustainable uplift of rivers

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories