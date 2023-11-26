Pakistan, China ink accord on sustainable uplift of rivers

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have signed a cooperation agreement focusing on the Indus and Yangtze Rivers to explore the challenges and opportunities faced by river cultures, ecosystems and economies and engage in discussions on sustainable development of major rivers, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said on Saturday.

Both countries have learnt from the historic role that all these rivers and river systems have played for the civilization, human settlements and cultures, he said while talking to APP on the sidelines of the Yangtze Culture Forum held in Nanjing, China.

The forum brought together guests from all over the world to discuss and promote the shared values of humanity and establish a global network for dialogue and collaboration among major river cities.

Ambassador Hashmi acknowledged the theme of the forum that focused on the Yangtze River and its connections with humanity, cities and civilisations.

As the largest river in China, Yangtze has played a significant role in economic and cultural development of several big cities along it, he added. There are a number of ports along the Yangtze River and China has significantly preserved and used this river for not only the development of human life but also for food security and connectivity.

Pakistan, he informed, has also launched a big project called Living Indus Initiative that mainly deals with environmental protection and climate change.

The forum jointly hosted by UNESCO and other partners fostered exchange and mutual learning in river basin areas, eventually constructing a shared human destiny community.

Rivers play a vital role in nurturing cities and preserving their cultural heritage and shared memories. Nanjing, the only one of China’s four great ancient capitals located along the Yangtze River, has been continuously paying attention to the Yangtze River issue for many years.

The uniqueness and innovation of this forum lie in establishing a platform to showcase and share the diverse cultures of the entire Yangtze River basin, with a broader goal of fostering mutual learning and exchange among civilizations and cities of great rivers. The forum focused on the theme “Flowing Rivers, Converging Future”. It discussed issues that are common in river basins globally.