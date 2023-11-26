BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-26

Russia’s Urals oil prices slip below $60

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

MOSCOW: Russian Urals oil prices were back below the $60 a barrel Western price cap on Friday as global benchmark Brent crude weakened, two traders said and Reuters calculations showed.

The Brent price fell this week after the OPEC+ producer group postponed its Nov. 26 meeting to Nov. 30 after producers struggled to reach a consensus on production levels. Urals is a Brent-linked oil grade, which means its price is highly dependant on the benchmark’s price moves. The price cap bans Western companies from providing maritime services, including insurance, finance and shipping, for Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel.

Calculated FOB (free on board) estimates for Urals oil cargoes loading from the Primorsk and Ust-Luga Baltic ports in December were down to $58-59 a barrel on Friday, Reuters data showed. Urals oil prices were above the $60 per barrel limit on Tuesday amid high Brent prices.

Russia Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Urals oil prices slip below $60

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories