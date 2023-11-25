Bull run continues as PSX hits new highest-ever levels

KARACHI: Bull-run continued as the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday hit new highest ever levels on the back of healthy buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-

100 index increased by 186.51 points or 0.32 percent and crossed 59,000 psychological level for the first time in its history to close at its new highest ever level of 59,086.35 points. During the session, the index hit 59,502.28 points intra-day high, its highest ever intra-day high level in its history, however closed at lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Total daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 658.424 million shares as compared to 669.250 million shares traded on Thursday while total daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 22.015 billion against previous session’s Rs 25.232 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 17.55 points or 0.29 percent to close at 6,027.33 points with total daily turnover of 558.532 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 20,910.12 points, down 33.7 points or 0.16 percent with total daily trading volumes of 341.747 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $2.631 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 19 billion to Rs 8.549 trillion. Out of total 387 active scrips, 203 closed in negative and 165 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 66.805 million shares and closed at Rs 1.56, down Rs 0.06 followed by Pak Int. Bulk Terminal that gained Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 5.65 with 38.907 million shares. TPL Properties inched up by Rs 0.31 to close at Rs 14.01 with 27.443 million shares.

Rafhan Maize and Hoechst Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 161.30 and Rs 81.97 respectively to close at Rs 10482.35 and Rs 1174.89 while Unilever Foods and Premium Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 500.00 and Rs 24.00 respectively to close at Rs 22500.00 and Rs 401.00.

Mohammed Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that the bourse witnessed volatility. The KSE-100 index touched a high of 59,502 (up 602 points) and closed at 59,086, up 187 points.

Traded volume stood at 658 million shares where WTL (down 3.7 percent), PIBTL (up 1.4 percent), TPLP (up 2.3 percent), SYM (up 2.2 percent) and KEL (down 3.0 percent) were the top volume leaders.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 83.35 points or 0.65 percent to close at 12,831.93 points with total turnover of 14.857 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 68.29 points or 1.09 percent to close at 6,210.02 points with 30.187 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 155.22 points or 1.12 percent to close at 14,000.04 points with 56.014 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 24.11 points or 0.18 percent to close at 13,630.23 points with 28.514 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 8.08 points or 0.15 percent to close at 5,345.72 points with 33.436 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,168.49 points, down 8.49 points or 0.2 percent with 149.863 million shares.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the KSE-100 Index continuing its momentum gained to make an intraday high of 660 points, however fear clocked in as investors preferred to book their gain before the weekend as index finally settled at 59,086 level, up by 0.32 percent.

Major positive contribution to the index came from HBL, FFC, MCB, SYS and PSEL, as they cumulatively contributed plus 244 points to the index. On the flip side TRG, LUCK, MEBL, UNITY and DAWH lost value to weigh down on the index by 104 points.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023