Punjab CM optimistic about country’s future

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed unwavering optimism about the future of Pakistan, dismissing pessimism and affirming the nation’s upward trajectory.

While delivering a compelling keynote address to the participants of the Air War College Institute course at Al Hamra Hall, the CM underscored that despair is a sin, emphasizing the importance of maintaining hope for the prosperity of future generations. He urged collective efforts, stating that if individuals foster hope, it will resonate positively with their children, shaping a brighter future for Pakistan.

Reflecting on the past 10 months of the caretaker setup in Punjab, the CM Naqvi highlighted a resolute decision to tackle the circular debt of wheat, which had surpassed Rs 600 billion.

The success, he emphasized, was a result of effective teamwork and passion, turning even challenging tasks into achievable goals.

He reported substantial achievements in agriculture, including an increased area under cotton cultivation, resulting in saving three billion dollars in foreign exchange. Rice cultivation witnessed a remarkable 100% growth, contributing a total of 2 billion dollars, he added.

Commending prudent decisions, he announced significant savings in Safe City projects in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. Despite an initial budget of 100 billion rupees, these projects are being executed at a cost of 12.5 billion rupees.

Updating on healthcare initiatives, the CM mentioned the ongoing rapid up-gradation of 100 hospitals in Punjab, a testament to the commitment to public well-being. He praised the Air Chief’s focus on education and technology, acknowledging unprecedented contributions to these sectors.

Updating on law and order, the CM highlighted the Punjab Police’s substantial control over 95 percent of the area in Kacha over the last 10 months, successfully clearing 60 thousand acres from robbers.

Addressing environmental concerns, he detailed measures to combat smog, including a government-level ban on petrol motorcycles, replaced by a focus on electric bikes. Plans include providing 10 thousand students with electric bikes on subsidy and offering government employees’ electric bikes on lease, he said.

