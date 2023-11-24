BAFL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
Nov 24, 2023
China offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 02:49pm

BEIJING: China will temporarily exempt citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia from needing visas when visiting the world’s second-largest economy in a fresh move to spur post-pandemic tourism.

From Dec. 1 this year to Nov. 30, 2024, citizens from those countries entering China for business, tourism, sightseeing, visiting relatives and friends, or transiting for no more than 15 days will not need a visa, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

China has been taking steps in recent months – including restoration of international flight routes - to revive its tourism sector following three years of strict COVID-19 measures that largely shut its borders to the outside world.

French foreign minister visits China to soothe ties after EV probe

Beijing is also looking to reestablish its global image after clashing with many Western nations including some European countries on issues from COVID-19 and human rights to Taiwan and trade practices.

A recent Pew Research Center survey in 24 countries revealed that views of China were broadly negative, with 67% of adults expressing unfavourable views.

More than half of the respondents said China interfered in the affairs of other nations and did not take into account the interests of others.

Earlier this month, China expanded its visa-free transit policy to 54 countries to include citizens from Norway.

In August, Beijing scrapped all COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travellers. It also resumed 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei in July.

International flights in and out the country, while recovering slower than domestic ones, have been picking up pace.

China’s aviation regulation said in October that there will be 16,680 weekly flights in the five months following, with passenger flights expected to reach 71% of the total four years ago.

