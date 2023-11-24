BAFL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
CNERGY 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
HBL 99.95 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.04%)
HUBC 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.97%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.72%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.73%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
PRL 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
SSGC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.67%)
TRG 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.45%)
BR100 6,039 Increased By 28.5 (0.47%)
BR30 20,962 Increased By 12.9 (0.06%)
KSE100 59,133 Increased By 233 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,665 Increased By 102.1 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

A century after debut, UK music store HMV makes Oxford Street return

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 02:20pm
Pedestrians walk past The HMV Shop at 383 Oxford Street, in London, Britain, November 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Pedestrians walk past The HMV Shop at 383 Oxford Street, in London, Britain, November 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: British music store HMV will on Black Friday return to its former flagship store on London’s Oxford Street after a four-year absence, offering vinyl, clothing and merchandise in a vote of confidence for physical stores in an increasingly online age.

The 363 Oxford Street address hosted the very first HMV store in 1921, opened by composer Edward Elgar, and was central to the development of British popular music and culture.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The retailer, famous for its dog and gramophone trademark, left the site in 2019 when Canadian music entrepreneur Doug Putman struck a deal to save the bankrupt firm, shutting 27 prime locations and keeping 100 stores open.

At the centre of Britain’s most famous shopping street, it had recently lain empty or sold American candy.

‘Last’ Beatles song set for release next week

Now, thanks to a more favourable rent and business rates package, HMV is coming home.

“We feel really good on the future of physical stores for retail,” Putman told Reuters in an interview. “As much as things are still selling digitally, our customers love coming in. They like to browse.”

The store will sell 8,000 different vinyl albums, 12,000 CDs, music merchandise and a wide range of music technology.

It will also offer more than 4,000 products across franchises such as Pokemon, Star Wars, Marvel and DC, as well as over 750 T-shirt designs.

“It’s about us offering a lot more than just, say, a CD or a DVD or a piece of vinyl. It’s offering all that accessory product around it,” said Putman.

With a purpose-built performance floor in-store, the new shop will also host performances from major names and local artists, harking back to its past and showing how hard retailers have to work to make physical stores a success as more trade shifts online.

Cher to Blue

The site is steeped in history. Its shoppers have included John Lennon, Cher, Elton John and Michael Jackson, and it has hosted a raft of British bands in store and on the roof, including Echo & The Bunnymen and Blur.

It also played a key role in the Beatles’ rise to fame. In 1962 their manager Brian Epstein took a tape of the group to its in-store recording studio. Having liked what he heard, the studio manager started a chain of events which culminated in Epstein meeting George Martin, who became the Beatles’ producer.

HMV fell into administration in 2013 and again in 2018, but under Putman’s ownership it has grown to over 120 UK outlets and returned to profit in 2022. It opened a store in Dublin in June, one in Antwerp on Thursday and plans further European expansion.

Its resurgence has mirrored that of the vinyl market. HMV says its vinyl sales are significantly ahead of UK annual market growth of 18%, and account for half its physical music sales.

“We feel pretty confident that we’re going to still see growth in vinyl for the foreseeable future,” said Putman.

Councillor Geoff Barraclough of Westminster City Council, which oversees Oxford Street, said the HMV store represented what they wanted to do on Oxford Street: “an experience beyond traditional retail”.

Oxford Street HMV Beatles

Comments

1000 characters

A century after debut, UK music store HMV makes Oxford Street return

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

First-ever IT and ITeS export strategy unveiled

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Read more stories