Rabi: ECC allows import of urea on G2G tender basis

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has decided to allow import of 200KMT urea on government-to-government (G2G) tender basis for Rabi season.

The meeting presided over by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar considered the summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding the offers received for import of 200 KMT urea on G2G/tender basis.

The ECC, after detailed discussion and deliberation, decided to allow the import of required amount of urea fertiliser for Rabi season on the basis of G2G format and in line with normal procedure requested Ministry of Commerce and Industry to direct the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to take further necessary action in this context.

On a summary moved by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding cash credit limits for Punjab and Sindh for the quarter July-September 2023 was discussed by the ECC.

The meeting decided to approve the cash credit limit of Rs540 billion for Punjab and Rs214 billion for Sindh for the quarter of July-September 2023. The ECC also advised Punjab and Sindh to settle the unsecured exposure of commodity debt.

Additionally, the meeting decided that in future, the Finance Division may monitor the cash credit limit (CCL) requirement of Punjab and Sindh with the view that provinces have been taking steps for settlement of their unsecured exposure and that CCL may be issued to the extent of unsecured exposure and the CCL may be issued to the extent of unsecured exposure as reported on 30th September 2023.

Also, the CCL of the quarter April-June 2023 of Punjab and Sindh, already issued by the Finance Division was endorsed too.

Another summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding “application for the grant of marginal policy pricing incentives for the Jhal Magsi South Development and Production Lease (D&PL) covering an area of 17.71 sq kms located in District Jhal Magsi, Balochistan” was considered by the ECC.

The ECC discussed that the case for declaration of Jhal Magsi South D&PL as Marginal Field under Article D(3) of the Marginal Guidelines has already been reviewed, and it eligibility has also been certified by independent 3rd party consultant for the concession.

Therefore, it can be considered eligible for the gas price incentives allowed under the marginal/standard gas fields-gas pricing criteira and guidelines 2013 subject to the conditions that the OGDCL will submit supplemental agreement to Kotra PCA to formally adopt Marginal Policy Price Incentives, and that M/s OGDCL will submit revised field development plan over Jhal Magsi South D&PL.

The summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination regarding approval of increase in MRPs of 262 drugs under hardship category as recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) in its 56th and 57th meeting was considered by the ECC. It was observed that clear recommendations and required analysis was not given by Ministry of NHSR&C, as such the summary was not approved.

On another summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding supply of gas/RLNG to FATIMAFERT and AGRITECH to meet requirement of Urea“ was considered and discussed.

The ECC directed to operate the two plants based on RLNG OGRA notified rate. The differential amount was allowed to be recovered through OGRA determined Revenue Requirements (RERR) for the SNGPL.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Sami Saeed, the Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Gohar Ijaz, Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Minister for IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, Chairman SECP, chairman TCP, federal secretaries, and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.

