Al-Qadir Trust case: AC extends physical remand of Imran till 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan for another four days in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, extended Khan’s physical remand following the request of the NAB till November 27.

The court ordered that Investigating Officer (IO) Mian Umar Nadeem, Asim Munir, case officer, and prosecutors be allowed to interrogate the accused for three days in jail premises.

PTI chief’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, and others as well as Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Investigative Officers, Mohsin, Waqarul Hassan, and Mian Umar Nadeem appeared in court. Khan was also produced before the court.

