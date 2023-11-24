BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
PM briefed about action plan to deal with disasters

Zaheer Abbasi Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was informed that under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) a plan of action is ready to deal with disasters in Pakistan, which includes a forecast two months before natural disasters and a strategy to reduce its losses

This was informed to the caretaker prime minister during his visit to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on Thursday.

Kakar was briefed on Pakistan’s disaster preparedness, post-disaster recovery work and the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties Meeting (COP) held in the United Arab Emirates.

Caretaker federal ministers, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Dr Shamshad Akhtar, and related officials were also with the prime minister in the briefing. Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik gave a briefing to the participants.

The meeting was told that under the NDMA, a plan of action is ready to deal with disasters in Pakistan, which includes a forecast two months before natural disasters and a strategy to reduce its losses.

The meeting was told that Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change, due to which glaciers decline, floods, GLOF, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and other threats are faced.

The meeting was also briefed by NDMA about the method of monitoring high-risk areas of natural calamities using mobile disaster vehicles, satellite monitoring and modern technology.

The meeting was told that NDMA also provides all this information to the provincial governments and district administrations and continues to cooperate to reduce the harmful effects of natural disasters caused by climate change. The meeting was also informed about the effects of climate change on agriculture, economy, and communication infrastructure.

Acknowledging the initiatives of NDMA and NEOC, the caretaker prime minister directed NDMA to formulate a national strategy in collaboration with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs). The caretaker prime minister further said that the NEOC should benefit from the research of experts from all over the world, including Pakistan, regarding the effects of climate change.

The caretaker prime minister visited various parts of NEOC and also talked to the officers, youth, and experts working there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

