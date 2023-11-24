NCRC urges parties to prioritise child rights in election manifestos

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) has urged the national and provincial political parties to prioritise child rights in their election manifestos.

The NCRC in a letter, addressed to mainstream political parties, highlights the pressing issues faced by children in the country, including child labour, child trafficking, child marriage, physical and sexual abuse, high rates of out-of-school children, and child mortality. Pakistan, currently, struggles with one of the world’s lowest birth registration rates.

In commemoration of World Children’s Day, the NCRC has called upon all political parties in Pakistan to prioritise child rights by incorporating a dedicated chapter on the “protection, promotion, and fulfilment of child rights” in their manifestos.

Citing the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017, which empowers the NCRC to review laws, investigate violations, and advise the government on legislative and policy matters related to children’s rights, the commission stressed the crucial role of political parties in shaping policies and advocating for legislation that safeguards the rights of children in Pakistan.

On World Children’s Day, the NCRC calls upon political parties to take immediate and decisive action to end these atrocities and ensure that every child in Pakistan is guaranteed their fundamental rights and protection under the law.

The NCRC specifically recommends the inclusion of a dedicated chapter in party manifestos, addressing key priority areas such as increasing enrolment to reduce out-of-school children, strengthening the legal and policy framework around child labour and child marriage, increasing birth registration, and ensuring child-centric budgeting.

The commission also extends guidance and support in crafting effective policies and strategies to the political parties. “On this World Children’s Day, let us commit to rewrite the narrative for every child in Pakistan’’.

