TDAP holds seminar on textile industry

KARACHI: The first of a series of seminars on “Standards & Circularity in Textiles” was held in TDAP Karachi on 22 November. Sustainability was the core emphasis of the discussions as it remains at the forefront of global concerns.

The textile industry, being a major player in the global economy, has a significant role to play in addressing environmental challenges. The esteemed speakers shared their expertise on sustainability practices and the integration of circularity in textile manufacturing processes.

Omar Hameed, Pakistan Economic Minister in Brussels, comprehensively explained the evolving sustainability regime of EU under the EU Green Deal. The presentation by Dr Shahood Uz Zaman of NTU highlighted the sustainable and alternative textile materials being developed at the institute.

