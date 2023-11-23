BAFL 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.54%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
FABL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
HUBC 118.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
OGDC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 92.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 63.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.23%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.37%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.20 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (6.15%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,008 Increased By 64.2 (1.08%)
BR30 20,994 Increased By 68.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 58,772 Increased By 572.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By 163.1 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Singapore Oct core inflation picks up to 3.3% y/y

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 11:47am

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 3.3% in October on a yearly basis, higher than economists’ forecasts, official data showed on Thursday.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - was slightly above the 3% forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

It compared with 3% in September and a peak of 5.5% in January and February.

Headline inflation in October was at 4.7% compared with the same month last year, also higher than economists’ forecast of 4.45% and compared with a prior 4.1%.

The government said the pick-up in core inflation was due to higher prices for services and retail and other goods and an increase in electricity and gas costs.

In a joint press release, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the trade ministry projected core inflation to drop to between 2.5–3% year-on-year by next month and be “impacted” early next year by a planned 1-percentage-point consumption tax hike.

“However, core inflation should resume a broadly moderating trend over the course of 2024, as import cost pressures decline and tightness in the domestic labour market continues to ease,” the press release said.

Last month, the central bank kept monetary policy settings on hold but changed the frequency of policy reviews from a semi-annual to a quarterly schedule.

Lagarde warns against premature inflation celebration

On Wednesday, a central bank official said it was “appropriate”.

Singapore’s economy grew faster than initial estimates in the third quarter, government data showed this week, helped by a resurgence in tourism and service sector activity, although authorities warned of risks from inflation and geopolitics.

Gross domestic product rose 1.1% year-on-year, higher than the initial estimates of 0.7% released last month.

inflation Singapore

Comments

1000 characters

Singapore Oct core inflation picks up to 3.3% y/y

Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Read more stories