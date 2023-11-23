BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
Argentina’s Milei thanks Chinese president, in softening of tone

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 10:27am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine President-elect Javier Milei on Wednesday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for a letter congratulating him on last Sunday’s elections results, a softening of tone from earlier harsh criticism of China’s communist leadership.

“I thank President Xi Jinping for the congratulations and good wishes,” Milei said on his personal X account.

“I send him my most sincere wishes for the Chinese people’s wellbeing,” he said, sharing a picture of a letter from Xi translated into Spanish.

Campaigning for election, Milei, a radical libertarian, had struck a very different tone, suggesting he would balk at doing business with China because of its government’s restrictions on individual freedoms.

China is Argentina’s second-largest trade partner, after Brazil.

China’s Xi said in his congratulatory message to the South American leader that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Argentina relations, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

“I am ready to work with President-elect Milei to continue the China-Argentina friendship, help the development and revitalisation of our respective countries through win-win cooperation, and promote steady and far-reaching development of China-Argentina relations,” Xi said in his message to Milei.

Xi added that both countries are large developing countries and important emerging market countries that have firmly supported each other on issues involving their core interests.

Milei says could take two years to tame Argentina’s inflation

Milei, who will take office on Dec. 10, will inherit a country in economic crisis, with a triple-digit annual inflation, depleted foreign reserves and a poverty rate that has climbed above 40%.

Milei had also criticized the BRICS group of major emerging economies, which includes China, alongside the South American Mercosur trade bloc and neighbor Brazil, the region’s largest economy.

Since the election, Milei has softened his tone with many he has previously criticized, including his countryman Pope Francis.

In a separate post on Wednesday, Milei thanked former US President Donald Trump for congratulations from his campaign team and said he hoped to meet soon.

