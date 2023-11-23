BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-23

European shares at two-month high

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

PARIS: European shares hit a two-month high on Wednesday, led by rate-sensitive real estate stocks, while British software firm Sage jumped to a record high after reporting strong annual operating profit and announcing a share buyback plan.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher, with real estate stocks leading gains and rising 1.5%.

Meanwhile, a gauge of euro zone equity market volatility hit its lowest level since July.

Euro zone bonds were little changed after central bank officials did little to dampen investor expectations that the next move in interest rates would be lower.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed officials agreed to proceed “carefully” and only raise rates if inflation spikes again, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said victory has not yet been won and bets based on short-term data flow were premature.

“Markets are close to being fairly valued and there’s no huge positive catalyst, but yet investors are still waiting, thinking things are going to get better sometime soon, and that’s what they’ve been saying for a year,” said Michael Field, Europe market strategist at Morningstar.

In Britain, finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced tax cuts for workers before an expected 2024 election and gave businesses investment incentives in an attempt to boost the economy.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, lagging other regional markets, with heavyweight energy stocks tracking weak crude prices as an OPEC+ meeting was delayed.

Sage rose 13.3% to top the STOXX 600 after reporting an 18% rise in full-year underlying operating profit and said margins would continue to increase this year. The company also announced a 350 million pound share buyback programme.

Thyssenkrupp climbed 6.6% after the German submarine-to-steel group reported full-year results with “strong” free cash flow.

German fashion house Hugo Boss rose 3.0% after Deutsche Bank and BofA Global Research upgraded their ratings.

Adevinta gained 4.8% after a Permira and Blackstone led consortium offered to buy the online classifieds group for about 141 billion Norwegian crowns ($13.1 billion).

Monte dei Paschi di Siena recovered 2.0% after Tuesday’s 7.9% drop as Italy sold a 25% stake in the bailed-out bank. Meanwhile, rating agency Moody’s upgraded its ratings by one notch and confirmed its positive outlook.

Entain climbed 5.9% with traders linking the surge to a Financial Times report saying activist investors are putting pressure on the owner of betting group Ladbrokes.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher shed 7.0% after downgrading its full-year profit outlook for the second time in only three months.

OPEC+ European shares Christine Lagarde FTSE 100 US Federal Reserve euro zone bonds

Comments

1000 characters

European shares at two-month high

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories