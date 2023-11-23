BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-23

Oil slumps over two percent

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

NEW YORK: Oil prices tanked more than 2% on Wednesday as OPEC+ producers unexpectedly delayed a meeting on production cuts, raising questions about global crude supplies.

Brent futures fell $2.02, or 2.5%, to $80.43 a barrel by 12:35 p.m. (1735 GMT), after falling as low as $78.41.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.04, or 2.6%, at $75.73, after hitting a session low of $73.79. OPEC+ postponed the meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 26, to Nov.30, it said in a statement, a surprise development that drove prices sharply lower in early trading. The group was expected to discuss whether to expand oil output cuts.

“This postponement indicates difficulties within the OPEC+ group to reach an agreement to cut production,” said Jorge Leon, senior vice president at Rystad Energy.

The meeting, which includes major producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and other allies and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, had been expected to consider further changes to a deal that already limited supply into 2024, according to analysts and OPEC+ sources.

The delay suggests more production could come online from oil producers in the coming months, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

A rise in inventories also put pressure on prices, he said. US crude oil inventories rose by 8.7 million barrels last week on higher imports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

The US dollar bounced back from a 2-1/2-month low after economic data showed lower unemployment claims.

A rise in the greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers in other currencies. Both crude benchmarks have fallen for four straight weeks.

To support prices, OPEC and its allies will need to not only extend, but increase cuts, said John Evans of oil broker PVM in a note. Earlier this week, an OPEC technical panel invited a top financial market dealer to give a presentation, seen by Reuters, which painted a bearish outlook for the oil market.

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil US crude oil Rystad Energy

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slumps over two percent

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories