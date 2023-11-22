BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Pakistan postpone tour to Netherlands due to scheduling reasons

BR Web Desk Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 07:30pm

Pakistan have postponed their tour to the Netherlands for three-match T20I series due to scheduling problems, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally requested the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) to reschedule the series scheduled in May 2024 to ease the strain on an increasingly congested cricket calendar.

In light of these circumstances, both cricket boards are actively exploring alternative options to find a suitable time to reschedule the T20I series.

While expressing disappointment over the postponement, Roland Lefebrve, the High-Performance Manager at KNCB, conveyed understanding of the situation.

"We're obviously disappointed but of course we understand the situation, and remain optimistic a new window will be found to play the series either at home or away," KNCB High Performance Manager Roland Lefebrve told Cricbuzz.

A three-match T20I series had been tentatively scheduled for early May, preceding Pakistan's planned tour to Ireland and England in 2024. However, the tight schedule, particularly due to Pakistan's five-match home T20I series against New Zealand in April, left limited room for the Dutch leg of the European tour. Consequently, the PCB sought to reschedule the series to ensure a more manageable and feasible cricketing calendar.

PCB Pakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan postpone tour to Netherlands due to scheduling reasons

