Sports

India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 11:12am
Afghanistan’s players celebrate after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 30, 2023. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan’s players celebrate after winning the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 30, 2023. Photo: AFP

India will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday.

The series will begin on Jan. 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on Jan. 14.

The final match will be in Bengaluru on Jan. 17.

Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns.

Former India skipper Jadeja ‘good sounding board’ for Afghanistan

But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.

India lost Sunday’s 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

