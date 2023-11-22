BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
China stocks inch lower as investors await more supportive measures

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 10:50am

HONG KONG: China stocks edged down while Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday, as market participants awaited more stimulus for the Chinese economy.

The markets also weakened after Wall Street closed lower overnight as Federal Reserve minutes showed officials agreed to take a cautious approach to raising rates going forward.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index retreated 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.3%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index were largely flat.

** Chinese government advisers will recommend economic growth targets for 2024 ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers’ meeting, as Beijing seeks to create jobs and keep long-term development goals on track, Reuters reported.

** Reaching such targets would require Beijing to step up fiscal stimulus, the advisers said.

** All eyes are on China’s incremental policy support in the coming months to strengthen recovery momentum into 2024.

China stocks up as investors turn positive, HK shares also rise

** Yan Wang, chief China strategist at Alpine Macro, said there was no sign of meaningful sequential improvement in China’s macro economic numbers yet.

** “While the Xi-Biden summit may cool off the geopolitical tension, domestic policies still hold the key to China’s economic performance,” he said in a note.

** Hong Kong shares of Baidu Inc jumped 5.1% to hit a five-week peak after the company beat expectations for its third-quarter earnings.

** The wider Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.11%.

** In China A-shares, new energy stocks fell 1.6% to lead the decline.

** Meanwhile, China’s yuan held steady against the dollar as the country’s central bank continued to lend support via a strong midpoint fixing.

