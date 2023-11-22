BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
Wheat: Punjab fixes minimum support price at Rs4,000/maund

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

LAHORE: Breaking from tradition after meetings in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held its 32nd meeting in Gujranwala, which approved fixing the minimum support price of wheat at Rs 4,000 per maund.

Chairing the cabinet meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Gujranwala, the CM announced four pivotal projects for the city. The projects include the establishment of a vegetable market and Guwala Colony in Gujranwala, along with the construction of 24 new classrooms for DPS Gujranwala.

Additionally, approval was granted for the creation of two model graveyards in Gujranwala and the establishment of a Panjab University campus in Daska.

During the meeting, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi gave a briefing on the ongoing public welfare projects in the Gujranwala Division.

Further decisions included an increase in the financial assistance package for the family members of government employees who died during service.

The cabinet also greenlit the provision of funds for the establishment of an endowment fund for the welfare of artists, designed to support deserving artists.

In the meeting, it was announced that another heart hospital would be built in Lahore, replacing the Emergency and Trauma Centre of Jinnah Hospital with the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. The cabinet also approved the release of funds to operationalize the seven-year-old CT scan machine at Mayo Hospital.

Other approvals included the revision of inspection fees for transport vehicles and additional funds from the Punjab government’s resources for the construction and maintenance of Sargodha Mianwali Road under the PSDP scheme. The cabinet expressed dissatisfaction with the recovery efforts of the irrigation department, directing effective management and planning to improve recovery.

Moreover, the CM Naqvi, cabinet members, chief secretary, IG and administrative secretaries reached Gujranwala children hospital in a coaster where CM inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility, equipped with modern medical equipment.

Meanwhile, the CM alongside the Punjab Cabinet, laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited Gujranwala University. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir led a prayer during the momentous occasion. Expressing his dedication, the CM directed the swift completion of the university construction project. Specifically, he instructed Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir to personally oversee the development of the University of Gujranwala.

