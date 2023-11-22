BAFL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 64.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
HUBC 118.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 108.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.49%)
PAEL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,873 Increased By 23.6 (0.4%)
BR30 20,774 Increased By 94.9 (0.46%)
KSE100 57,574 Increased By 202.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,102 Increased By 55.6 (0.29%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (November 21, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 20-11-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,500        235        17,735        17,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,755        252        19,007        19,007          NIL
===========================================================================

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees

