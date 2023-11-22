Clean energy: NPAK Energy ventures PPP project in Hunza

ISLAMABAD: In a game-changing first, NPAK Energy Ltd has ventured a public-private partnership project for the generation of clean energy with a potential of 1MW solar photovoltaic power plant (SPP), with 600kWh battery storage in Hunza district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A statement issued by Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), the parent administratively supervisory body of NPAK, said that the project sets a unique precedent under the first public-private partnership (PPP) in Gilgit-Baltistan, producing clean energy and actively contributing to the global agenda to alleviate the hazardous impacts of climate change.

The recently-inaugurated ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbahar Khan, senior government officials, local community leaders as well as NPAK delegates.

Speaking on the occasion, the GB chief minister congratulated AKDN on achieving the milestone to provide purified energy in the hills, adding the GB government will render to exhaust all possible assistance in this regard.

The plant's 2,376 photovoltaic panels at an altitude of 2,800m above sea level, will feed power to Hunza district grid.

It will produce 1,600 MWh per year of electricity from solar energy resources, which will equip the local residencies and businesses, besides addressing the acute energy deficit in the district.

The NPAK Energy signed a 30-year concession agreement with the GB government, aimed at developing sufficient generation capacity, business and utility operations, ensuring a self-sustaining supply of clean, reliable and affordable electricity to every household in the district.

Mansoor Dhanani, the CEO NPAK Energy Ltd, said his organisation takes pride in bringing sustainable energy to local communities, adding NPAK Energy is looking forward in fostering continued growth and achieving remarkable success in the hilly Hunza valley.

