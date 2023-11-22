Navy holds industrial seminar

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy industrial seminar was held at Bahria Auditorium, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as chief guest.

While addressing the participants of seminar, Naval Chief lauded the valuable participation of academia and representatives of various industries from private sector. He emphasised that technology is continuously evolving and the armed forces also need to keep pace with the evolving technology. This necessitates close cooperation of the defence sector with local industry and educational institutions. This industrial seminar will provide significant opportunity for local industries to showcase their potential to support Pakistan Navy which is a technology intensive armed force of Pakistan.

Appreciating the response of private sector in a technologically challenging environment, Chief of the Naval Staff said that Pakistan Navy and local industries will together attain our aim of self-reliance. Speakers from different organizations also highlighted the importance of indigenization and self-reliance.

The seminar was attended by a large number of Naval officers, dignitaries, representatives of local industry and prominent members of academia.

