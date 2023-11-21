BAFL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.33%)
BIPL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.96%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
FCCL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.2%)
GGL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.25%)
PAEL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
PIBTL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.57%)
PIOC 105.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.56%)
PPL 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.56%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.68%)
SNGP 60.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.78%)
TPLP 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
UNITY 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.09%)
BR100 5,854 Increased By 33.3 (0.57%)
BR30 20,707 Increased By 107.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 57,372 Increased By 293.6 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,047 Increased By 68.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed; focus on Fed minutes

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 09:12pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Tuesday amid falling oil prices and on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely done with interest rate hikes.

The minutes of the Fed’s November meeting are likely to offer more clues on monetary policy after evidence of slowing inflation boosted expectations that U.S. interest rates had peaked. The minutes are due to be released at 1900 GMT.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari index was up 0.4%, ending previous session losses, aided by a 1.8% rise in Industries Qatar and 3% surge in Qatar International Islamic Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.1%, with Marafiq rising 1.7% and First Milling Co climbing 3.2%.

Major Gulf markets ease, Saudi to snap 4-day winning streak

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 2.9% decline in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and 1.1% drop in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution.

Dubai’s benchmark index fell 0.4%, snapping three straight sessions of gains, dragged down by a 0.7% dip in developer Emaar Properties and 1.1% slide in Emirates Central Cooling Systems.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - eased with Brent falling 0.5%, to $81.94 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index inched up 0.1% supported by a 4.5% surge in Telecom Egypt and a 4.3% rise in Misr Fertilizer.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA      rose 0.1% to 11,129
 KUWAIT            added 0.4% to 7,292
 QATAR             gained 0.4% to 10,226
 EGYPT             was up 0.1% to 24,774
 BAHRAIN           ended flat at 1,946
 OMAN              was up 0.1% to 4,621
 ABU DHABI         dropped 0.4% to 9,542
 DUBAI             fell 0.4% to 3,985
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets mixed; focus on Fed minutes

Saudi crown prince: We demand a ‘serious’ peace process for a Palestinian state

Border trade halts after Pakistan imposes restrictions on Afghans

IHC dismisses Imran Khan's jail trial notice in cipher case

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Nawaz’s Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: IHC adjourns appeals hearing till Nov 27

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains 294 points

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Fauji Foods eyes multiple Fauji Foundation businesses

Read more stories