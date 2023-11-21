BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
World

China says would be ‘serious mistake’ if Argentina cuts ties

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 12:33pm

BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it would be a “serious mistake” in Argentina’s diplomacy if the South American nation were to cut ties with major countries like China or Brazil.

China is an important trading partner for Argentina, and its elected government attaches great importance to relations with China, said Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

Milei says could take two years to tame Argentina’s inflation

On Sunday, Argentina elected Javier Milei as its new president.

The right-wing libertarian has criticised China and Brazil, saying he won’t deal with “communists,” and favours stronger US ties.

