BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.68%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.95%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
FCCL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.45%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.99%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.98%)
HUBC 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.43%)
OGDC 109.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.39%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
PIOC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.75%)
PPL 91.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.67%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.62%)
SNGP 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.7%)
TPLP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.41%)
BR100 5,892 Increased By 71 (1.22%)
BR30 20,796 Increased By 196.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 57,653 Increased By 574.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By 166.1 (0.88%)
Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2023 12:22pm

The Pakistani rupee kept its momentum against the US dollar in the open market on Tuesday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 287.25 for selling and 284.25 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Monday, the currency closed at 287.50 for selling and 284.50 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP)

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 285-286 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a key development, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement last week on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program to unlock the $700 million funding.

The agreement has raised hopes for the debt-ridden country to attract further inflows from its multilateral and bilateral partners.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $74 million in October 2023, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

On a yearly basis, the CAD was significantly lower, i.e. over 91%, than the $849 million recorded in the same month last year. The decline was attributed to improvement in exports and remittance inflows and a reduction in the import bill.

