Hong Kong open with more gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday following another healthy run-up on Wall Street, with focus now on the release of the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting minutes later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.87 percent, or 154.47 points, to 17,932.54.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 6.51 points, to 3,074.83, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 3.50 points, to 1,939.99.