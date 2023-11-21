BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
Hong Kong open with more gains

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2023 11:53am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday following another healthy run-up on Wall Street, with focus now on the release of the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting minutes later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.87 percent, or 154.47 points, to 17,932.54.

Hong Kong stocks start week with rally

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 6.51 points, to 3,074.83, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 3.50 points, to 1,939.99.

