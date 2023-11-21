BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK

  • ISPR says one security personnel also embraced martyrdom
BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2023 10:31am

At least three terrorists were killed on Tuesday in intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan by the Pakistan Army, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

As per the statement, two terrorists were killed in an IBO by security forces in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Kot Azam area of South Waziristan District, security forces killed one terrorist, Radio Pakistan reported.

ISPR statement said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the three killed terrorists, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians”.

Moreover, Gharyoum area of North Waziristan District, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in which one security personnel embraced martyrdom. Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, the ISPR added.

On November 17, security forces killed four terrorists in an IBO in the general area of Badaber, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

As per ISPR, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which 4 terrorists were killed, including a high-value terrorist Samiullah, terrorist commander Salman, terrorist Imran and terrorist Hazrat Umar, who were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Parvez Nov 21, 2023 11:41am
Grounds by being created to postpone elections in KPK......how shameful.
