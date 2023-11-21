BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-21

14th hybrid heat-tolerant rice variety: successful trial

Zahid Baig Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:02am

LARKANA: Longping High-Tech, a leading Chinese agricultural company, in collaboration with its Pakistani counterpart, Guard Agricultural Research & Services (Pvt.) Limited, has conducted a successful commercial trial of 14th hybrid rice heat-resistant variety with a potential of producing yield up to 160 maund per acre.

“Prolonged summers and high temperatures during the months of September and October caused damage to rice crop in Sindh and Punjab areas.

Farmers were approaching our company, which is the pioneer in introducing hybrid rice to Pakistan with high yield potentials, to work for the heat tolerant varieties.

Guard in collaboration with its Chinese counterpart Longping had produced the new variety “LP-34” after three years of trials which will be go for commercial plantation from the next season,” said Momin Ali Malik, Executive Seed Division, while talking to selected members of the Agricultural Journalists Association (AJA).

The delegation visited the commercial trails in a village near Larkana along with the Chinese and Pakistani scientists and witnessed the crop near harvesting. Di, representative of the Chinese seed company, told the newsmen that the variety had been approved by the Pakistani institutions for commercial plantation.

He said it was the 14th variety being introduced by the Sino-Pak collaboration. “Our earlier varieties had pushed up the production per acre from 60-70 maunds per acre to 110 maunds per acre in Sindh and Southern Punjab and the new variety had the potential to give more than this,” Di added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Rice rice crops Guard Agricultural Research & Services hybrid heat tolerant rice variety hybrid rice Chinese agricultural company

Comments

1000 characters

14th hybrid heat-tolerant rice variety: successful trial

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Read more stories