Candidates: JUI directs provincial chapters to finalise names by 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has directed the provincial chapters to recommend and finalise the names of the party candidates for the upcoming general elections by November 27.

The party has also empowered JUI’s district organisations in consultation with the provincial party leadership to form local-level alliances with the other parties and candidates for seat adjustment.

According to senior JUI leaders, these decisions were taken during the two-day meeting of the party’s Central General Council which was held under the chairmanship Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Peshawar. The JUI central General Council during the meeting also unanimously elected Maulana Fazlur Rehman as party head for the next five years.

Muhammad Aslam Ghori, central spokesman of JUI said that the re-elected JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also announced to mark next Friday as Palestine Solidarity Day. The JUI chief said that his party is fully ready and will participate in the February 8, 2024elections despite reservations.

He said that owing to JUI’s efforts following 2018 general elections Pakistan has successfully defeated the global conspiracies to national security. He said that in past 20 years anti-Pakistan elements kept on hatching conspiracies against Pakistan but JUI gathered all the national political forces under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to deal with such elements.

He said that the enemies of Pakistan tried their best to create political, security instability and economic crisis in the country. He said that the nation was made a slave of the global lending institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). The JUI chief said that the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was facing the “wrath of wrong decisions”.

The Central General Council of JUI, unanimously, elected Maulana Fazlur Rehman as Ameer and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari as General Secretary for the next five years and directed the provincial leadership to fully prepare for the upcoming general elections.

Instructions were issued to send the final proposals regarding the candidates of the National and Provincial Assembly by November 27. In the meeting, the district organisations were given the authority to adjust seats in consultation with the provincial parties. The general council was informed about the recently held meetings with the other party leadership.

The provincial organisations briefed the senior party leadership on the current political situation and operational reports of the provinces. The party after having a detailed briefing by the provincial leadership of the overall party position, expressed satisfaction on the performance of the provincial general councils.

During the meeting, the JUI leadership while expressing deep concern over the continuous Israeli bombings of schools, health facilities, and urban areas, decided to observe Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday, November 24. JUI also decided to hold rallies in the district headquarters across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Muslims of Palestine.

The meeting was attended by Central General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Qamarud Din, Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani, Muhammad Aslam Ghori, Maulana Amjad Khan Lahori, Mufti Rozi Khan, JUI Balochistan chief Maulana Abdul Wasi, General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Shah from Sindh, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Halijvi, Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Hafiz Naseer Ahrar, Mufti Mazhar Asadi, Maulana Attaur Rahman, Maulana Ataul Haque Darwish from Gilgit-Baltistan, Maulana Attaullah Shahab Azad Kashmir, Maulana Saeed Yusuf, Senator Kamran Murtaza advocate, and others.

