‘Replicating electoral practices’ to damage country: JI

LAHROE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has warned that replicating the electoral practices of 2018 in the 2024 elections would inflict severe damage upon the country.

While addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Monday, he emphasized that the public is now well-informed and would not tolerate a fictitious government formation following the national polls.

He asserted that the people are seeking genuine change and is disenchanted with the status quo parties.

He urged institutions to refrain from political involvement, advocating for equal opportunities for all political parties in the electoral process.

Accompanied by JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azim, he unveiled the nationwide schedule for rallies and marches, affirming the JI’s commitment to advocating for people’s rights and condemning Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

He disclosed plans for a youth rally in Peshawar on November 22 and a children rally in Islamabad on November 23 to express solidarity with Gaza’s children. He announced his public addresses in Chiniot and Pakpattan on November 24 and 25, respectively, along with leading a two-day road rally in southern Punjab on November 26 and 27.

Expressing gratitude for the participants of the Lahore Gaza march on November 19, he characterized it as a historic gathering, illustrating the unwavering support of the Pakistani people for their counterparts in Palestine.

The JI leader attributed inflation and unemployment to misguided economic policies of previous governments, criticizing the caretaker government for perpetuating these policies and exacerbating the public’s plight by daily increases in the prices of essential commodities without a mandate and in compliance with IMF directives.

Rejecting government decisions, he pledged to persist in the struggle for the people’s rights, underscoring the urgent need to break free from the status quo.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the people’s vote in achieving this objective and appealed to the public to vote for the JI to set the country on the right path.

