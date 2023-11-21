BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
China, HK equities rise as investors turn positive

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up on Monday as signs of easing Sino-US tensions boosted investor sentiment. Tech shares led Hong Kong stocks up. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.9%. James Wang, head of China strategy at UBS, held a positive view towards China’s equity market in 2024, projecting a 15% upside to the MSCI China index, given the current market’s trough valuation, low investor positioning and accelerating policy support.

Wang prefers shares traded in Hong Kong over China’s onshore shares and likes the internet sector the most.

Also helping lift investor sentiment are some signs of tensions easing between the world’s two largest economies. Last week’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a badly needed signal that the world needs to cooperate more, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Foreign capital recorded a net inflow of 1.4 billion yuan ($194.15 million) via a northbound trading link after the past two weeks had seen mostly outflows.

China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Monday, matching market expectations. A lower lending rate would help the troubled property sector but will add pressure on banks as their net interest margins were already tight, analysts said.

CSI Financials Index edged up 0.1%. Healthcare and tourism stocks were up 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively. In Hong Kong, tech stocks rallied 2.5%, with Tencent up 3.6%. Shares of property developer Sunac China Holdings jumped as much as 11.8% after the company’s offshore debt restructuring became effective.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks CSI300 Index CSI Financials Index

