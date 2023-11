JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday after falling in the previous session, supported by strength in Chicago soyoil and crude oil, but weakness in Dalian vegetable oils limited gains.

Malaysian palm oil futures down

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 21 ringgit, or 0.53%, to 3,952 ringgit ($844.81) a metric ton during the early trade.