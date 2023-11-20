BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Lahore is choking!

BR Research Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:58am

And no one seems to care. The season of smog hits Lahore and its suburbs every year in November, making it difficult to breathe. And unfortunately, it has only gotten worse with each passing year over the last 6-7 years. This year, the throat-searing blanket of smog has hit Punjab’s capital again and much viciously – sending at least 12,000 citizens to the public hospitals during the month.

Every year, the air quality around Lahore dips due to stubble burning ahead of the winters. The seasonal fires add to the air pollutants, industrial wastes and vehicular emissions along with the falling temperatures, and the concoction reaches hazardous levels.

The situation is the same on the other side of the border in India, but Lahore continues to be the world’s most polluted city in the world, and Pakistan among the most polluted countries around the globe. And It’s not just the ongoing smog in the planes of Punjab, millions of Pakistanis are breathing in the world’s toxic air throughout the year as Lahore continues to stay among cities with the worst air pollution. This can be seen from the city’s continuous top ranking on the Air Visual’s Air Quality Index (AQI), where higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and health concern.

The irony is that there have been no efforts in addressing the issue of smog – all efforts are ad hoc and temporary without any thought and policy for the next year. Fining a couple of brick kilns, shutting schools every year for a few days, temporary vehicle fitness checks will not do the needful. = Unplanned, random and inconclusive restrictions, bans and steps taken to address the situation in the coming months is not what will help solve the calamity. There is a need for empowerment and accountability of district level bodies and local government and comprehensive yet accommodative agricultural, industrial, transport and urban planning polices for combating the the menace of smog in winters, and compromised air quality throughout the year.

Lahore Smog in Lahore Lahore weather Air Visual’s Air Quality Index

Comments

1000 characters

Lahore is choking!

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Read more stories