Iranian envoy calls on Zardari

KARACHI: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam called on the President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari in Bilawal House here on Sunday.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, during the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari and the Iranian Ambassador discussed the promotion of bilateral relations and agreed to further expand trade relations between the two nations.

Iranian Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian was also accompanied by his country’s ambassador in Pakistan. PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla was also present on this occasion.

