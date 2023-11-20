BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-20

China’s yuan set for best week in 2 months

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

SHANGHAI: The yuan was steady on Friday and set for its biggest weekly gain in two months against a broadly softer dollar after a meeting between the Chinese and US presidents slightly eased concerns over geostrategic risks attached to Chinese assets.

The spot yuan was changing hands around 7.2440 per dollar in onshore markets at midday, little changed from the previous late session close, but showing a 0.5% gain for the week so far.

“Investor concerns over Chinese growth loom large, but political events this week could now bolster sentiment more significantly,” DBS said in a note.

US President Joe Biden said a stable relationship between the US and China was good for the world, after holding a high-stakes summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yuan yuan price

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan set for best week in 2 months

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Read more stories