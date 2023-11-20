BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
US Treasuries: 10-year Treasury yield briefly hits 2-month low

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

NEW YORK: The steep decline in US Treasury yields since the start of November continued on Friday with those on the benchmark 10-year note briefly falling to the lowest level in two months before inching higher.

Yields have nosedived since touching 16-year highs in late October following a string of economic data that suggests inflation is cooling, boosting market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.

“The markets are jittery and any movements in inflation numbers are going to have an outsized reaction,” said Sweta Singh, a portfolio manager at City Different Investments.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to its price, is down around 60 basis points from its October peak. The yield briefly fell to 4.37% on Friday before data showing that US housing starts increased marginally in October. Economists had expected a slight decline.

“With so much concern over the resiliency of the all-important consumer, today’s reports suggest that builders do not expect an impending recession,” said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.

In mid-day US trading, the 10-year yield was up 1.4 basis points at 4.459%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 0.8 basis points at 4.615%.

The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6.7 basis points at 4.909%. Despite Friday’s gains, 2-year Treasury yields are on track for the largest weekly fall since the start of September.

