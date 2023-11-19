BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2023 06:40pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s rise in oil prices, with the Saudi index rising for a fourth consecutive session.

Oil prices - often a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market - jumped more than 4% on Friday, rebounding from a 4-month low, with US sanctions on some Russian oil shippers lending support.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco gaining 0.3% and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank advancing 1.5%.

In Qatar, the index closed 0.2% higher, helped by a 1% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

Dubai up on expectations of end to rate hikes, Abu Dhabi slips

A softer tone to US economic data last week has fuelled rate-cuts bets, pushing Treasury yields down and lifting equity markets. Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the US Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 2.1%, buoyed by a 3.8% jump in Commercial International Bank (CIB).

CIB, Egypt’s biggest private bank, has secured a $150 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to shore up its capital base, it said in a statement on Thursday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters on Friday the Fund was “seriously considering” a possible augmentation of Egypt’s $3 billion loan programme due to economic difficulties posed by the Israel-Hamas war.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.5% to 11,137

QATAR gained 0.2% to 10,241

EGYPT up 2.1% to 24,900

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,944

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,622

KUWAIT was flat at 7,294

Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices

Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war: Saudi minister

Daily wage workers on Chaman border: Ministry asked to arrange funds for relief package

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Punjab govt makes face masks mandatory in smog-affected districts

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Starc takes three as Australia bowl out India for 240 in World Cup final

Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts Cricket World Cup final

Fifteen Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of central, southern Gaza

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row: Ukraine

Read more stories