ATC acquits four MQM-L activists in terror case

KARACHI: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday acquitted four members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London (MQM-L) in the murder case of citizens in Karachi.

According to the details, the hearing of the murder case of four citizens – named Umer, Abdul Shakoor, Kamran, and Asadullah – was held in the ATC court.

The four MQM-L members were accused of attacking the citizens on October 19, 2012, in the vicinity of Mobina Town Police Station.

During the proceedings, the prosecution failed to provide solid evidence against the four MQM-L members including Farhat Abbas, Shahzeb, Mujtaba, and Hammad. The ATC court, after hearing the argument from both sides, acquitted all the accused in the case as the evidence produced before the court is not sufficient.