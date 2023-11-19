Smuggling bid foiled

KARACHI: Customs officials at Jinnah International Airport Karachi foiled a smuggling bid and recovered goods worth over Rs 14 million on Saturday.

According to details, customs staff posted at the international arrival lounge intercepted a female passenger who arrived from the United States via Qatar Airlines.

Acting on suspicion, officials stopped the passenger at the green channel for questioning regarding any prohibited or dutiable items in her luggage.

On her refusal to carry such items, customs officials directed her to the scanning machine. While scanning her baggage, it was revealed that she was carrying multiple iPhone handsets, laptops, gaming consoles, vitamins, branded shoes, and ladies’ handbags.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 14 million on which Rs 5 million customs duties are applicable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023