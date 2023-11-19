BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Pakistan-Maldives ties discussed

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, on Saturday, expressed commitment to work with Maldives to promote regional cooperation.

Meeting newly-elected President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in Maldives, he said Pakistan values its relationship with Maldives.

Solangi said as a member country of SAARC, Pakistan is committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Maldives in all fields.

On behalf of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the government and people of Pakistan, the Caretaker Minister for Information congratulated Mohamed Muizzu on his election as president and expressed best wishes for him.

In the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including relations between Pakistan and Maldives, economic cooperation, appointment of Ambassador of Maldives to Pakistan were discussed.

The caretaker minister for information invited President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan, to which, he expressed his willingness.

SAARC Murtaza Solangi Pakistan Maldives

