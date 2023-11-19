BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
No place of ‘ethnic politics’ in Karachi: JI

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday dismissed all prospects for the ethically biased politics in the city, saying that citizens have already rejected the “divide and rule policy”.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressing a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq maintained: “There is no room for politics on ethnic grounds in Karachi. The public has already buried the ‘hate politics’ against Sindhis and Mohajirs.”

He accused the PPP and MQM of a “mock fight” as the date for the general elections is coming nearer. He claimed that both these parties are doing the politics of ethnicity to divide the public in Karachi and attract voters. “The JI stands as the only hope for the citizens of Karachi,” he asserted, saying that the politics of ethnicity has been rejected with the advent of the social media.

He warned that the political parties that have left the megacity underdeveloped will face the voters’ anger in the coming polls.

He demanded of the authorities to post returning and district returning officers in polling stations from judiciary and other provinces to ensure fairness and transparency.

