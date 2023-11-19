BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Sohail Tanvir to head junior selection body

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: Member of the 2009 T20 World Cup winning squad and former Pakistan cricketer Sohail Tanvir has been appointed as head of the junior selection committee.

Sohail made his international debut in 2007 and made two Tests, 62 ODI and 57 T20I appearances for Pakistan. He picked up 130 wickets and scored 612 runs across the three formats.

Sohail’s first assignment as chairperson of the junior selection committee will be the selection of the Pakistan U-19 squad for the 2023 ACC U-19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held between 8 and 17 December in UAE. Pakistan U19 will later take part in the ICC U19 World Cup from 13 January to 4 February in Sri Lanka.

Sohail Tanvir said: “I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf to serve as head of the junior selection committee. Being appointed chairman of this committee is a huge responsibility and I am looking forward to this exciting challenge. I believe in the potential of our young talent and we collaboratively aim to build a pathway for success from the grassroots to the international level. Our first task will be the selection of the U19 squad for upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, as we prepare to build a strong team to compete in the ICC U19 World Cup later next year.”

