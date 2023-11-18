BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two people, including shooter, killed in gun violence at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2023 11:36am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

An armed person walked into the lobby of a state psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire on Friday and shot dead a guard before a state police officer shot and killed the suspect, officials said.

No one else was injured in the gun violence, which erupted at about 3:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, the state capital, according to state police Colonel Mark Hall.

Addressing reporters at a later news briefing, Hall declined to give any information about the suspect.

He said investigators were still trying to identify the assailant.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu wrote on social media that the victim was Bradley Haas, who was working security at the hospital.

Lori Weaver, commissioner for New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services, said, “all patients and staff at the hospital are safe.”

Bomb squad officers were also investigating a suspicious vehicle on the hospital grounds, Hall said, without elaborating. The bloodshed unfolded quickly.

Moments after the suspect entered the lobby and shot Haas, “a state trooper assigned to the hospital and in close proximity immediately engaged, shot and killed the suspect,” Hall said.

“The entire incident was contained within the lobby of the hospital.”

Hall said additional officers were on the scene within minutes, adding that a police academy graduation was taking place on the surrounding campus at the time.

The hospital is a secure psychiatric facility where all visitors must enter through metal detectors and a police officer is always on duty, according to Manchester-based television station WMUR-TV.

Four dead in Alabama teen birthday party shooting

The 184-bed hospital is situated on the grounds of a 120-acre office complex that is home to several state agencies, including Health and Human Services, the Department of Education and the Public Utility Commission, WMUR said.

Gun violence Hampshire Colonel Mark Hall psychiatric hospital

Comments

1000 characters

Two people, including shooter, killed in gun violence at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories