There’s no space for intolerance, COAS tells Ulema

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Army staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, while lauding a “Paigham-e-Pakistan” Fatwa by religious scholars to nullify misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists, called upon Ulema-o-Mashaikh for its propagation and implementation in letter and spirit and shun internal schisms.

Leading Ulema-o-Mashaikh (Islamic scholars) of all schools of thought interacted with the COAS at the GHQ.

They, unanimously, condemned extremism, terrorism and sectarianism and pledged their continued support for untiring efforts of State and security forces for bringing tolerance, peace and stability in the country. They underscored that Islam is the religion of peace and harmony and any skewed and distorted interpretations of religion by certain entities is for their vested interests only and has nothing to do with Islamic teachings.

The COAS signified the role of Ulema in harnessing youth towards understanding of Quran and Sunnah and character building alongside other academic knowledge and technical skills.

The COAS said that there is no space for intolerance and extreme behaviour by any entity against anyone, particularly against minorities and the vulnerable segments of society.

The forum unanimously supported the government’s measures to harden the State including repatriation of illegal foreigners, implementation of One Document Regime, anti-smuggling and hoarding measures and anti-power theft drive. It also fully acknowledged Pakistan’s position and concerns on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and urged serious actions by Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s concerns.

The forum also expressed anguish on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and atrocities being committed by Israel against hapless people of Gaza and termed them as crimes against humanity.

“Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other distinction. Use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than State is unacceptable”, the COAS concluded.

