Gohar Ayub passes away

ISLAMABAD: Gohar Ayub Khan, 86, former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan and former foreign minister, breathed his last on Friday at a local hospital after a brief illness.

His son Omar Ayub Khan, who is secretary general Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), confirmed the news of his father’s passing way in a post on X.

He said that the Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 3:00 pm on Saturday, 18th November, 2023 (today) at Village Rehana, District Haripur. Qul will be offered at 11 am at Omar Ayub Khan’s residence Main GT Road Haripur on 19th November, 2023.

Gohar Ayub Khan was a politician, business oligarch, retired army officer, and conservative figure of the Pakistan Muslim League, who held ministerial positions during the administration of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He hails from the village of Rehana, located in the Haripur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and belongs to the Tareen tribe of ethnic Pashtuns. He is the son of former president and field marshal Ayub Khan and played an influential role in sustaining his father’s presidential rule after the 1965 presidential election.

Educated at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, after graduation Gohar Ayub Khan was commissioned in the Pakistan Army in 1959. During his military service he served as his father’s aide-de-camp, travelling with him on several foreign trips. Upon his resignation in 1962 with the rank of captain, he established a business conglomerate and entered in politics in 1974.

Gohar Ayub Khan first contested the 1977 general election through the Independence Movement platform, but later joined the Islamic Democratic Alliance (IDA) in 1988. After the 1990 general election he was appointed as the fourteenth speaker of the National Assembly.

He became the 20th foreign minister of Foreign Affairs after securing his seat with a heavy margin in the 1997 general election. Later he shifted to the energy department, serving as Minister for Water and Power beginning 7 August 1998.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023