Nov 18, 2023
Pakistan

PPP to address rising unemployment, inflation: Bilawal

INP Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

MARDAN: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday said the welfare of the people was the cornerstone of the PPP election manifesto and his party would address all problems including unemployment, inflation and price hike after coming into power in the general election.

Addressing a big party workers convention here attended by people from all section of society, Bilawal Bhutto said that the youth of Pakistan would be provided jobs while the menace of poverty as well as unemployment would be eradicated through the promotion of investment and economic-friendly policies and projects.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party has an experienced political leadership with abilities to take the country out of all existing challenges.

Bilawal urged the people of KP to exercise the right of franchise wisely in the election as the political leaders of opposition parties, who were tested before on several occasions could not address the country’s issues.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari has restored the 1973 Constitution in its original form and granted identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a constitutional amendment. He said the PPP government had restored peace in Swat and resettled all TDPs in a record short time.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP was the only party that had strong roots in the masses and would form the next Government in KP.

unemployment Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Asif Ali Zardari general election

