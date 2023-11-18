Gwadar soon to be hub of sea trade, says Kakar

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Gwadar Shipping Clearing Agents Association has requested the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar that in order to make Gwadar port fully functional, initially some part of the government cargo should be imported from Gwadar port to Pakistan.

The delegation comprising Gwadar Shipping Clearing Agents Association President Abdul Rahim Zafar, Secretary General Hameed Baloch, and Faisal Dashti met with the caretaker prime minister on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the caretaker premier about the problems of shipping clearing agencies, as well as, the problems of fishermen in Gwadar.

Kakar assured the delegation that their problems would be solved on a priority basis. He said that it is the priority of the government to give innovation to the fisheries industry in Gwadar.

He further stated that the fishermen in Gwadar are being given professional training for modern machinery, engines in boats and navigation equipment and methods of catching fish according to international standards. He added that the wide potential of exports in the fisheries sector from Gwadar will be fully exploited.

Kakar directed the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report in this regard. He added that Gwadar port will be the centre of sea trade in the near future and the government is taking steps to establish industries in Gwadar port and improve communication links with industrial areas.

The caretaker prime minister added that providing employment and international quality facilities to the local people of Gwadar is the key to development of this important port of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegation appreciated the government’s measures for providing employment to fishermen, vocational training and solving the overall problems of Gwadar.

