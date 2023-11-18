BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Fight against terrorism: Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to cooperation

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as the two sides exchanged views on global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situation in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the tenth meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group on Combating International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security was held in Islamabad on November 16, 2023.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Additional Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Ambassador Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

It added that the two sides discussed at length the global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situation in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa. The dialogue underscored the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance, it further stated.

The statement added that the two sides outlined their respective national strategies and measures in combating terrorism. “Pakistan and Russia shared their experiences and best practices, highlighting the importance of national efforts in the broader fight against terrorism,” it stated.

It further stated that the meeting was part of regular exchanges in the backdrop of Pakistan-Russia bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation. “The two sides agreed to strengthen collaborative efforts to effectively combat terrorism, underscoring the mutual benefits of such cooperation,” according to the statement.

It added that the discussions on enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums, such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), were particularly fruitful. The two sides resolved to work together in combating financing of terrorism and in other key areas of counter-terrorism, it added.

The two sides also discussed the various forms of radicalization, the spread of terrorist ideologies, and the misuse of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes. They agreed on the need for comprehensive strategies to counter these challenges.

“The meeting concluded with reaffirmation of the commitment of both Pakistan and Russia to continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The sides recognised the importance of their partnership in maintaining regional and global security,” according to the statement. The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in 2024.

