BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia has sent first free grain shipments to Africa

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:23pm

MOSCOW: Russia has sent the first of its promised shipments of free grain to Africa, the country’s agriculture minister said Friday.

“The first two ships have already left Russian ports for Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive in late November to early December,” Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in a statement.

State news agencies reported him telling a forum that the two ships were carrying 25,000 tonnes of grain each.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in July pledged to send 200,000 tonnes of free grain to six African countries.

The promise came shortly after Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered deal that ensured safe passage for Ukraine’s agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports.

Russian wheat export prices up

Moscow had long railed against the initiative – claiming without providing evidence – that hardly any of Ukraine’s exports were going to the world’s poorest countries.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s largest producers and exporters of agricultural goods.

Russia’s offensive on the country triggered fears of global food shortages and surging prices, particularly grains.

Patrushev said further shipments to the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Mali and Zimbabwe will be dispatched before the end of the year.

Putin has accelerated a diplomatic push into Africa since he launched a full-scale military campaign on Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier this year he hosted a high-profile summit of African leaders in his home town of Saint Petersburg, including exhibitions by Russian arms producers and the state-run nuclear energy company.

Russia Africa grain shipments

Comments

1000 characters

Russia has sent first free grain shipments to Africa

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Inter-bank: rupee records back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israeli PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Ministry of Defence challenges Supreme Court’s military trial verdict

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack

Russian rouble steadies near over four-month high vs dollar

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

Read more stories